ORLANDO, FLORIDA — Betty Gibson Tucker, 92, of Orlando, Florida, passed away April 23, 2022 after a brief illness. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Florence, Alabama. Betty was a kind and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend. She loved to cook and bake for the church and community.
Visitation will be Sunday, May 1, 2022, from 12-2 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow in Greenview Memorial Park. Officiating will be Senior Pastor Kevin Johnson.
Betty is preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Gentry Tucker; sister, Walise Woods Gambrell; brothers, Eddie Woods, Floyd Gibson, J.C. Gibson, and Ralph Gibson.
She is survived by her daughters, Brenda Elmore Alley and Susan Tucker, both of Orlando; grandchildren, Joshua Elmore (Michelle) of Clanton, Alabama and Joseph Elmore of Orlando; great-grandchildren, Nola Elmore of Orlando, Gentry and Emma Elmore, both of Clanton.
Pallbearers will be Joshua Elmore, Joseph Elmore, Gentry Elmore, Randy Elmore, Anthony Messer, Kevin Messer, Stan Cross, and Richard Pflueger.
Honorary pallbearers are Carl Myers, Willie Clopton, J.P. Harris, Scott Lawther, and Tommy Dingler.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
