HAMILTON

Betty Godsey, 86, died September 5, 2022. Visitation will be Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Shiloh Church. Funeral will be Friday at 11 a.m. at the church with burial in the adjoining cemetery. Hamilton Funeral Home is directing.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.