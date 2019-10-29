KILLEN — Betty Burney Graves, 81 of Killen, AL passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019 with her son and niece at her side. Betty was a talented artist as well as a retired RN. She began her career as an RN at Cedar Sinai in Los Angeles, CA where she nursed many celebrities including Sylvester Stallone, Erick Estrada, Burt Reynolds and Elizabeth Taylor. In 1985 she wanted to return to her home roots of Lauderdale County to be near family. At that time she became employed by Helen Keller Hospital as a charge nurse at the Sullivan Center. When it closed she obtained a position at ECM Hospital where she retired in 2005. She and her husband enjoyed many travels at this time along with their two precious dogs, Meagan and Morgan. In April 2016 she lost her beloved pet, Morgan then in 2017 her husband.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 2 to 3 p.m. at Elkins East Chapel. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Garry Lovette officiating. Interment will be in Butler Cemetery.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Richfield Graves; brothers, Fred Burney and Bobby Burney; sister, Barbara Ann Cooner; special Bischon Frisee, Morgan.
Survivors include her children, Thomas W. Olive (Susan), Michelle Ash (special niece/daughter); grandchildren, Justine and Jacobbi Olive; great-grandchildren, Trenton Gore, Marley Johnson; great-great grandchild, Annelysse Maurer; sisters, Ruth Gibson (Ollis) and Carolyn Collins; six nieces, two nephews; pets, Meghan, Tiny and Dexter (Dogs) and Blondie and Zoe (Cats).
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Hobbs, Dr. Charles McGahey, Dr. Oxford and Kindred Hospice and a very special thanks to Norma Philips and Pamela Anderson.
