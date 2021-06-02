LORETTO, TENNESSEE — Betty H. Walters, 77, died May 28, 2021. Visitation was Tuesday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Loretto Memorial Chapel. Funeral will be today at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Loretto Cemetery. She was a member of First Baptist Church Loretto.

