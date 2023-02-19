HAMILTON — Betty Harper, 90, died February 16, 2023. Visitation will be Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Fulton Bridge Church. Funeral will be Tuesday at 1 p.m. at the church with burial in the adjoining cemetery.

