FLORENCE — Betty Joyce Herston, 85, died December 12, 2021. Mrs. Herston was born June 19, 1936 in Limestone County. She was a member of Sterling Church of Christ in Sheffield. There will be a 1 p.m. Graveside Service Friday at Valley View Cemetery with Rodney Sparks officiating. No visitation is planned.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.