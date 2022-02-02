LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Betty Hinson, 85, died January 31, 2022. Graveside will be Saturday at 1 p.m. at Pleasant Grove Cemetery with Neal Funeral Home directing. She was retired from Buffalo Valley, Inc.

