FLORENCE — Betty Ann Hinton, 70, of, Florence, passed away, February 14, 2022. Visitation will be Thursday, February 17, 2022 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights. The funeral service will immediately follow with Jay Clanton officiating.

Mrs. Hinton was preceded in death by her husband, James Hinton; parents, William and Ruthie Clanton Hyvonen; brother, Neil Cerini; sister, Janice Arreola; granddaughter, Erin McFall; nephew, Chris Arreola.

Betty is survived by her daughters, Rachel McFall and Jennifer Melton (Jon); grandchildren, Evan McFall (Lakin), Emma Eaton (Ace), Rayna Melton (Jordon), Tanner Melton, Milaya Marks, Lucas McFall; brothers, Keith Hyvonen (Martha) and Larry Hyvonen; many nieces and nephews; the extended Hinton and Clanton families; special friends, Lily, Frances, Deborah, and Crystal.

Pallbearers Evan McFall, Tanner Melton, Ace Eaton, Rodney McFall, Jon Scott, Jordan Berry, and Lucas McFall.

