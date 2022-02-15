FLORENCE — Betty Hinton, 70, of Florence died Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. Visitation will be Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights. The funeral will be Thursday, Feb, 17, 2022 beginning at 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Please visit www.morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.