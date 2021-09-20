HALEYVILLE — Betty Lauderdale Hughes, 86, passed away Satruday, September 18, 2021. Graveside service will be held on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at 2 p.m., at Winston Memorial Cemetery. Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville directing.

