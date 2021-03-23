SHEFFIELD — Betty I. Shearin, 75, Sheffield, passed away on Sunday, March 21, 2021. There will be a graveside service at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 24, at Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield, with Larry Kilpatrick officiating.
Betty was a native of Colbert County, where she worked at Shearin Upholstery and worked at and retired from BellSouth after 30 years. She was a member of Cox Boulevard Church of Christ. Betty was preceded in death by her father, Harland Isom; mother, Lestie Isom; brothers, Buford Isom, Billy Garrison, and J.D. Garrison; and sisters, Faye Michael and Bobbie Nell Michael.
Betty is survived by her children, Duane Shearin (Leigh Ann) and Kim Jeffreys (Ronnie King); grandchildren, Mollie Kate Hollaway (Mitchell), Wyatt Jeffreys, River Dolan, Pierce Dolan, Chelsea Robinet, and Chandler Hawn; great-grandson, Mackson Hollaway; sisters, Pat Graham (Wayne) and Becky Lewis; and special neighbor and “other son,” Joey Kelley.
Betty’s family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
The family would like to offer special thanks to the Keller EMTs and the Emergency Department.
