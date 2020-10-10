RUSSELLVILLE — Betty Irene Wilson, 87, died October 8, 2020. The family wanted to extend a special thanks to Lisa Martin and the nurses of Northwest Home Health, Sherry Davis and Gracie of Alabama Hospice of Shoals, and the nurses on the 5th floor of North Alabama Medical Center.

