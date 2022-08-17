RUSSELLVILLE — Betty J. Wells, age 92, of Russellville, passed away on Monday, August 15, 2022, at her residence.
Mrs. Wells worked as a central supply clerk at North Alabama Hospital.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Myron Jack Wells; son, Danny Wells; grandson, Josh Yancey; parents, Arlie and Beechum Townsend; sisters, JoAnn McKinney, Nancy Smith; and brothers, James L. Townsend, Bill Townsend.
She leaves to cherish her children, David Wells, Debbie Smith; bonus daughter, Brenda Johnson; grandchild, Katrina Weeks (Chris); great-grandchildren, Madison Wells, J.C. Milam; grand-dog, Bam Bam; future great-great-grandson, Christopher; and several nieces and nephews.
The visitation will be 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 18, 2022, at Spry Memorial Chapel. The funeral will follow at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 18, 2022, with Bro. David Kelly speaking at the service. Burial will be in Halltown Cemetery in Vina.
The pallbearers will be Ron Moxley, Chris Weeks, J.C. Milam, J.R. Johnson, Tristan Johnson, and Tom Grimes.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
