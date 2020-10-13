SUMMERTOWN, TENN. — Betty Jane Gray, 87, died October 11, 2020. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will be Thursday at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Hinestown Cemetery. She was a member of Deerfield Church of Christ.

