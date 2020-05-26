CHEROKEE — Betty Jean Blount Burcham, 89, Cherokee, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020. There will be a graveside service at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 26, at Harris Chapel Cemetery, Cherokee, with Steve Slaton officiating.
Betty was a member of First Baptist Church, Cherokee. She was preceded in death by her husband, Granville Burcham; brother, W. A. Blount; sisters, Effie Montgomery, Mabel Jones, Estelle Clements, Mary Hargett, Mattie McAllister, Irene Hughes, and Inez Burcham.
Betty is survived by her son, Terry Burcham (Brenda); grandchildren, Joshua Burcham and Cassie Sparks (Rodney); and great-grandchildren, Isaiah, Nora, and Parker Sparks.
Pallbearers will be Ralph Rutland, Greg Robinson, Nelson Wallace, Tim Robinson, Kolton Robinson, and Rodney Sparks.
The family would like to thank the staff at Cottage of the Shoals for their love and care, with very special thanks to nurse Robert Ford.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.
