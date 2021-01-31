FLORENCE — Betty Jean Bogus Rickard, 85 of Florence, passed away Thursday, January 28, 2021. She was a member of Stony Point Church of Christ.
Visitation will be Monday, February 1, 2021 at Greenview Funeral Home from 1:30 until 2:30 p.m., funeral service to follow in Greenview Memorial Chapel with Eric Bogus officiating. Burial will follow in Greenview Memorial Park.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John R. Rickard; parents, Brack and Esther Bogus; sisters, Christine Pate, Mary Ruth DeVaney, and Dorothy Jeffers; brothers, David Bogus and Chester Bogus; daughter, Robbie Rickard, and grandson, Joshua Hines.
Mrs. Rickard is survived by a son, Johnny Rickard; daughters, Judy Rickard Myrick (Cecil) and Vickey Hines; brothers, Sonny Bogus (Janie) and Bobby Bogus; sisters-in-law, Patsy, Sue and Linda Bogus; sisters, Ozelene Gray and Ann Cook (Robert); grandchildren, Suzanne Collier (Keith), Brian Myrick, Jimmy Hines, and Jeff Hines (Lisa); numerous great and great-great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Brian Myrick, Reece Myrick, Blake Hines, Jimmy Hines, Jeff Hines, and Caleb Hines.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to St Jude Children’s research Hospital/stjude.org/memorial.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
