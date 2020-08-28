FLORENCE — Betty Jean Chupp went to be with our Father Jesus Christ on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at the age of 84.
Visitation will be Saturday, August 29, 4:00-7:00 P.M. at Spry~Williams Funeral Home, Florence. Funeral service will be Sunday, August 30, 1:00 P.M. in the funeral home chapel. Interment will be in Center Point Cemetery, Leoma, TN.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Chupp; sons, Donnie and Barry Chupp; and mother, Eliza Hodge.
Survivors include son, Dennis Chupp (Mary); daughter-in-law, Deborah Chupp; brother, Ernest Hodge (Johnnie Kay); six grandchildren, Kathy (Eric), Kala (Nick), Rachael (John), Dalton, Stacey (Paul), Lauren (Jonathan); nine great-grandchildren, Lexi, Braydon, Anna Grace, Gage, Jackson, Samuel, Ella, Parker, and Landon.
Mrs. Chupp enjoyed watching the cooking shows, QVC, and old movies. She loved to read, do crossword puzzles, and play with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed cooking for her family and friends.
You may sign the guest register at sprywilliams.com
