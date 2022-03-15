RUSSELLVILLE — Betty Jean Fretwell, age 76, of Russellville passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 13, 2022 at North Alabama Medical Center surrounded by her husband and family. She was born on September 08, 1945.
The visitation will be 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. today, March 15, 2022 at Spry Memorial Chapel. The funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at Spry Memorial Chapel with Brother Thomas Thornton officiating the service. Burial will be in Franklin Memory Gardens.
Betty was a precious soul and everyone who met her fell in love with her. She loved with all of her heart. She loved her husband and soulmate for over 58 years. She worked at Walmart for 29 years where she made numerous friends and great co-workers. She loved her family and they were her pride and joy. She was a second mom to so many people. When you think of a strong Christian lady, you will think of Betty Fretwell. She was strong in her faith and her family has no doubt she is walking those golden streets and praising with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry Archie and Fannie May Taylor; her two brothers, Howard and J.D. Taylor; three sisters, Ormay Duncan, Arlene Newell, and Doris Jordan; and granddaughter, Ashley Murray.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Ray Fretwell; her daughter, Tina Murray (Jeff); son, Chris Fretwell (Kari); grandchildren, Adam McCluskey (Paige), Alex McCluskey (Lauren), Christopher, Jacob, and Haven Fretwell, Hunter Murray (Traci), Maggie Willingham, Morgan Willingham (Braden), Masen Willingham; great-grandchildren, Samuel, Caroline, and A.J. McCluskey, Hudson Murray, Kipp Hester, Indy Mitchell; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
The pallbearers will be Adam McCluskey, Alex McCluskey, Tyler Fretwell, Shane Fretwell, Dr. Keith Morrow, and Wade Taylor. The honorary pallbearers will be Christopher Fretwell and Jacob Fretwell.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family. To have us sign the book for you, please free to call or to leave private condolences, please visit our website at www.sprymemorialchapel.com.
