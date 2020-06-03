LEXINGTON — Betty Jean Hammond Perry, 85, passed away Sunday afternoon, May 31, 2020 at her home.
Visitation will be Friday June 5, 2020 from 9:00 until 10:00 a.m. at Greenview Memorial Chapel followed with funeral services following at 10:00 a.m., officiating will be Greg Hammond. Burial will be in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
The daughter of Carl and Janie Sims Hammond, she grew up on her family’s farm in Lexington, AL and graduated from Lexington High School in 1953. Her senior class then took an unforgettable trip to Washington DC. A trip she repeated with her three sisters some 40 years later.
She married Zack Perry in 1956 and dedicated this part of her life to her family which included three kids and various dogs. She went to work at Helen Keller Hospital as a Unit Secretary in 1980 and retired 20 years later in June of 2000.
At the age of 75 she took the trip of a lifetime with her kids and daughter-in-law to Yellowstone National Park. There the young farm girl returned as she proved just as capable on the trails of Yellowstone as her kids. She took one final trip last spring to her son and daughter-in-law’s retirement home in Wisconsin.
Her last years were spent working on her house and yard, doting on her dogs and sharing her wisdom with her grandkids or anyone else who might come within earshot. Her overriding personality trait was one of a giver. We stopped being surprised when she would show up at our doorstep with items we said in a casual conversation we needed.
She is survived by her sister, Carlene Campbell, Lexington, AL; children, Scott Perry (Susan), Alford, FL, Teena Sirgo (Joseph), Florence, AL and Jeff Perry, Athens, AL; grandkids, Stephanie, Michael, Candi, Janie and Jeremy; great- grandkids, Kayln, Jason, Joanne, Johnathon and Adalynn.
She was special in her witty and quirky ways and was much loved. She will be dearly missed by her family, friends, and anyone who was fortunate enough to come in contact with her.
