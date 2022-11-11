COLLINWOOD, TENNESSEE — Betty Jean Holland Horton, 79, died November 8, 2022 at her home. Services will be today at 1 p.m. at Piney Grove Freewill Baptist Church, Cypress Inn, TN. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to service time at the church. Burial will be in the church cemetery with Shackelford Funeral Directors, Wayne County directing. She was the wife of the late Floyd Allen Horton.

