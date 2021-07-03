ANDERSON — Betty Jean Jackson, 87, died July 1, 2021 at Huntsville Hospital. Services are 2 p.m. Monday at Spry Funeral Home with Jerry Smith officiating. Visitation is noon until service time. Interment is in Oak Grove Cemetery.

