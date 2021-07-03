ANDERSON — Betty Jean Jackson, 87, died July 1, 2021 at Huntsville Hospital. Services are 2 p.m. Monday at Spry Funeral Home with Jerry Smith officiating. Visitation is noon until service time. Interment is in Oak Grove Cemetery.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call 256-740-4709
Latest News
- Lotteries for July 3
- Ohtani homers twice, scores winning run, Angels beat O's 8-7
- Richardson will miss Olympic 100 after marijuana test
- Waterloo VFD hosting fish fry today to raise fund for fireworks show
- Committee to analyze state's response to COVID-19
- Colleges scramble to ensure NIL deals are safe, compliant
- Job fair is July 15 at NWSCC
- Alabama Humanities Alliance to award $800K in grants
Most Read
Articles
- 3 charged after scuffle with deputies
- Shoals musician, businessman Jerry McGee has died
- Florence man reported missing since June 11
- Trip of a lifetime: Lifelong friends head West in Pearl the RV
- Lauderdale School Board fills Rogers principal position
- Lauderdale deputy charged with domestic violence
- Letter calls for Kitts to condemn SGA president's post
- COVID-19 UPDATE: Delta variant a threat to the state and the Shoals
- ALDOT bills Sheffield $307K for services
- Where can you watch a fireworks show on the 4th?
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
- 3 charged after scuffle with deputies
- Michele Jordan Hambright
- Lost Pizza Co. coming to 2 cities in Alabama
- Statewide BOLO put out on woman believed armed and dangerous
- Shoals musician, businessman Jerry McGee has died
- Florence man reported missing since June 11
- Jerry Wayne McGee
- Jerry Wayne McGee
- Trip of a lifetime: Lifelong friends head West in Pearl the RV
- Lauderdale School Board fills Rogers principal position
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- UNA SGA president doesn't resign, remains silent (1)
- 2021 TimesDaily Class 1A-3A All-Area baseball team (1)
- Rename this money pit after (1)
- Just be yourself in your body (1)
- Wife testifies against husband in slaying of 5 (1)
- Vote delayed on city hall, parking decks (1)
- Transferred principal says retaliation is behind move (1)
- Animal shelters are full, but summertime adoptions are up (1)
- Letter calls for Kitts to condemn SGA president's post (1)
Online Poll
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented