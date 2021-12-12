FLORENCE — Betty Jean Lane, 86, died December 6, 2021. Visitation will be Monday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Experience Church and funeral service will start at 1 p.m. Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family.

