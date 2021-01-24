FLORENCE — Betty Jean Mitchell Thigpen, 90, of Florence, AL, passed away January 23, 2021 at Florence Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. She was a retired school teacher at Rogers High School and a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church.
Survivors include her son, Randy K. Thigpen (Jenny); grandchildren, Brandon K. Thigpen, Brian R. Behel, Austin M. Thigpen, Jonathan Rhett Thigpen, Bradley T. Thigpen and Heather B. Thigpen; and great grandchild, Calvin Thomas Behel.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jimmie O’Neal Mitchell and Virgie Lee King Mitchell; and husband, Lonnie Buford Thigpen.
Visitation with the family will be on Tuesday, January 26, 2021, from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. at the church with Jackie Kay officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
