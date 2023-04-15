F.4.15.23 Betty Sharp.jpg

F.4.15.23 Betty Sharp

FLORENCE — Betty Jean Sharp, age 80, of Florence, stepped into the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on April 13, 2023. A memorial service will be held at Evergreen Baptist Church in Waterloo at a later date, with Williams Funeral Home assisting the family.

