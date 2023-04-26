ROSENBERG, TEXAS — Betty Jean Taylor Hill, age 83, formerly of Florence, Alabama, passed away April 13, 2023, at Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital following a brief illness.
Betty was born to the late William and Bertha Taylor on May 2, 1939, in Loretto, Tennessee. The youngest of ten children, she was the catalyst for her family’s move back from California to their home in Liberty Grove, TN, where Betty was raised.
She spent many years in Florence, raising a family and enjoying her work life where she made many dear friends before retiring from TVA. She and her family were devoted members of North Wood United Methodist Church. Betty was a wonderful mother and loved her children’s close friends as her own. She was the ultimate fan and encourager of their many activities. Life eventually took Betty to the greater Houston, Texas area, where she would be nearer to her daughter and her family. She especially cherished being an adoring grandmother to her three grandsons.
In September 2001, Betty was “volunteered” to take over the editing and publication of the Company I “Poopsheet” newsletter for WWII veterans who had served with her brother, Lester A. Taylor, in the 502nd Parachute Infantry Regiment of the 101st Airborne Division (aka “Screaming Eagles”). Lester was killed in action during the liberation of Holland in 1944, following the invasion of Normandy. Betty’s role as “facilitator” keeping these brave veterans, their families, and those who Lester and others helped liberate in touch with one another, proved to be an impactful labor of love for the next fifteen years until her failing vision made the duty impossible. One of the dearest friends Betty made was Mien Lavrijssen who as a young girl, along with her late sister Dora, kept fresh flowers on the temporary graves of two American soldiers, including Lester’s. After visiting Mien in Holland, Betty remained in contact with her, and they emailed each other daily for the rest of Betty’s life.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, William and Bertha Taylor; brothers, Mitchell Taylor, Carlos Taylor (Phyllis), Lester Taylor, Verda Taylor (Virginia), Gene Taylor (Decie); sisters, Ruby Mitchell (Fisher), Selma Gisriel (Richard), Lola Lasseter (Jack), and Fleda Wilson (Hansford).
She is survived by her children, Vicki Loskie (Jim) and Craig Hill (Julia); grandchildren, Davis Hill (fiancée Maria), Connor Loskie, and Zach Loskie; nephews and nieces, cousins and numerous friends.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 10th at 2:00 p.m. at Restview Cemetery in Loretto, TN, where Betty will be laid to rest next to Lester and their parents.
In lieu of flowers and gifts, donations to the Screaming Eagle Support Program are welcome. (This foundation provides assistance to 101st Airborne veterans and their families experiencing sudden financial hardship). https://www.screamingeaglefoundation.org/donate/
