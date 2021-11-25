MUSCLE SHOALS — Betty Jeffreys Goins, 85, Muscle Shoals, went to her Heavenly Home on Tuesday, November 23, 2021. Visitation will be Sunday, November 28, from 12:30 - 2:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Ted Vafeas officiating. Interment will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
Betty retired from BellSouth as a service representative and was a member of the BellSouth Pioneers. She loved to cook and was affectionately known as Biscuit Betty. She was also a top-notch seamstress. Betty and James loved bowling. They were involved in several leagues and built many friendships over the years. Betty was a member of Highland Park Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday School for many years. Betty loved her family. She left such a legacy of faith and love. Because of that faith in Christ, her children and grandchildren have come to know the love of the Lord. She was preceded in death by her parents, James Woodie and Nellie Mae Jeffreys, and her sister, Jackie Williams.
Betty is survived by her husband of sixty-five years, James R. Goins; children, Reggie Goins (Cheri), Darrell Goins (Terri), Emily Yarber (David), and Mark Goins (Keeley); brother, Donald Jeffreys; grandchildren, Blair Goins, Bart Goins, Daniel Goins, Paul Goins, Meagan Richardson, Courtney Thompson, Josh Yarber, Chelsea Payne, and Hudson Goins; and thirteen great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Blair Goins, Bart Goins, Daniel Goins, Paul Goins, Josh Yarber, and Hudson Goins.
