LEOMA, TENNESSEE — Betty Jim Rose, 77, died July 22, 2022. Visitation will be today from 1 to 3 p.m. at Loretto Memorial Chapel with the funeral to follow at 3 p.m. in the chapel. Burial will be in Union Hill Cemetery.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.