TUSCUMBIA — Betty Jo Crawford Simpson, 65, died September 29, 2020. Graveside service will be 12 p.m. Monday at Shoals Memorial Gardens, Tuscumbia. Public viewing Sunday 1-8 p.m. Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, directing.

