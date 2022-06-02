KILLEN — Betty Jo Henderson, 88, of Killen, AL passed away May 29, 2022. She was a member of First Baptist Church, Greenhill, AL and attended Greenhill Senior Center.
Visitation will be Saturday, June 4, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 12:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow at 3:00 p.m. in the Hopewell Cemetery, Hanceville, AL. Officiating will be Gregg Woodard.
Mrs. Henderson was preceded in death by her husband, Grover Henderson, Jr.; parents, Fletcher and Mamie Herndon; son, Mike Henderson; brother, Roy Lee Herndon; son-in-law, Chigger Yarbrough.
She is survived by sons, Kenn Henderson (Neida), Steven Henderson; daughters, Debi Bass (Tom), Donna Yarbrough; sisters, Fay Pitts, Sue Curl (Joe); grandchildren, Lee Yarbrough, Brian Harper, Amber and Jay Yarbrough and Blake Gelder; great-grandchildren, T’kehah Yarbrough, Trinity Harper, Jada Yarbrough, Zoe Harper, and Raven Yarbrough.
Pallbearers will be Tom House, Jerry Dew, Jay Yarbrough, Brian and Trinity Harper, and Harold Danley.
