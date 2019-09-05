RUSSELLVILLE
Betty Jo Jackson, age 81, of Russellville, passed away on Tuesday, September 03, 2019 at North Alabama Medical Center.
Betty Jo was a good, hardworking woman, who loved her family dearly. She will be remembered by all who knew her.
The visitation will be tonight from 6 to 8 at Spry Memorial Chapel. The funeral will be at 11 a.m. Friday, September 06, 2019 at Spry Memorial Chapel with Brother Joe Thorn officiating. Burial will be in Duncan Creek Cemetery.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Wallace Jackson; sons, Joe and James Jackson; sister, Earlene Howard; great-granddaughter, Emily Rose Jackson; parents, Robert and Emma Quinn; brothers, Will Quinn, James Quinn and Robert Quinn.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her son, John Jackson (wife, Robin); grandchildren, Karri Chaney (husband, Joe), Johnna Jackson, Chasity Riner (husband, Brett); great-grandchildren, Benson Chaney, Addie Jo Riner, Shay Montgomery; siblings, Ida Dickerson, Lila Kitchens, Louise Hamilton, Ora Lee Dickerson, Minnie McKee, Bessie Carnes Adams; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
