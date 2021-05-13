ODENVILLE — Betty Jo Lambert, 79, formerly of Haleyville, died May 10, 2021. Visitation will be Friday from 1 to 2 p.m. at Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville. Graveside service will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Bethel Church of Christ Cemetery, Brilliant.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.