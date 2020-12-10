TOWN CREEK

Betty Jo Manley, 89, died December 8, 2020. Visitation will be held today from 12-2 p.m. at Jackson Memory Funeral Home. Funeral will immediately follow with burial in Elmwood Cemetery in Town Creek.

