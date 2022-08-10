MUSCLE SHOALS — Betty Jo McCollum, 87, of Muscle Shoals, AL passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. Visitation will be Thursday, August 11, 2022 from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a service to follow at 11 a.m. in the chapel. Chris Stokes and Howard Wilson will be officiating. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse Orlin McCollum; parents, Horace and Loretta Sartain; and grandson, Michael Bryant McCollum.
She is survived by her children, Roger McCollum (Sara), Teresa Mansell (Tim), and Greg McCollum (Vickie Hite); grandchildren, Sara Beth Humphres (Kyle), Ashley Olson (Jeff), and Amy Mansell; great-grandchildren, Kobe Rainey, Sam Rainey, Knoxx Humphres, Braeden Olson, Madelynn Olson, and Asher Olson; sisters, Barbara Washington and Elaine Blount; and brother, Vernon Sartain (Sandra); numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Special thanks to Drs, nurses, and staff of Kindred Hospice, Donna Kelley and Cheryl McCaig.
