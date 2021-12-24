RUSSELLVILLE — Betty Jo Miller Kirkpatrick passed away peacefully on December 21, 2021. Due to Covid restrictions, there will be a private family burial service on Sunday, December 26, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. at Knights of Pythias Cemetery with Dr. Wade Wallace officiating.
She was born January 31, 1930 in Haleyville, Alabama and moved to Russellville as a young child, where she lived until 2010, when she moved to Rogersville, Alabama. She attended Alabama Polytechnic Institute (now Auburn University) and completed her undergraduate degree in education at Florence State College (now University of North Alabama) and her Masters degree at the University of North Alabama. She taught history at Russellville High School for many years before her retirement.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Waymon Eugene Kirkpatrick “Dude”, and her sisters, June Miller Huff, Sue Miller Park and Mary Lynn Miller Tirey. She is survived by her sons, Dr. Joe M. Kirkpatrick (Rose) of Rogersville, Richard E. Kirkpatrick (Vickie) of Birmingham and John A. Kirkpatrick (Mary) of Cypress, Texas; her grandchildren, Jennifer R. Salmon of Birmingham, Dr. Nicholas J. Kirkpatrick (Charatsri) of Signal Mountain, Tennessee, Molly K. Ferreiro (Alec) of Birmingham, Meredith K. Daniel (Clif) of Vestavia, John R. Kirkpatrick (Laura) of Homewood, Andrew A. Kirkpatrick of Cypress, Texas and Michael D. Kirkpatrick (Stephanie) of Tomball, Texas; and her great-grandchildren, Bayleigh, Noah, Piper, Juwainee, Daniel, Oliva, Elise, Violet, Mary Louise, Annie, and Eloise.
During her time in Russellville, she was active in her church, Calvary Baptist, the Fortnightly Study Club, the Russellville Bridge Club and the Red Hat Society.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donation to Calvary Baptist Church, P.O. 207, Russellville, AL 35653.
