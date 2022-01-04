FLORENCE — Betty Jo Pickens, 85, a lifelong resident of Florence, AL, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 28, 2021. Betty Jo was preceded in death by Carl, her husband of 56 years; her daughter, Cynthia Gay; her six brothers and two sisters.
She is survived by her daughter, Glynis Balentine; sons, Carl “Chip”, David, George and Joey; daughter-in-law, Melody; sister, Jean Kelly; 11 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews. Betty Jo loved animals and Alabama football.
The family wants to express their gratitude and love to her son, “Chip” who dedicated his life to the care of our parents and a special acknowledgment to honor her grandchildren, Stephen and Nickie for their time and love given to both grandparents. Special thanks to the staff, nurses, and CNA at Glenwood Rehabilitation.
Visitation was Monday, January 3, 2022, 12-1 p.m. at Elkins Funeral Home. Funeral service followed at 1 p.m. in the chapel. Burial was in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
