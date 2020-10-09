TOWN CREEK — Betty Jo Randolph, 87, died October 7, 2020. Visitation will be today from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Blackground Cemetery. Betty Jo was the wife of the late Henry Paul Randolph.

