FLORENCE — Betty Jo Strickland Cantrell, 86, of Florence, AL passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022. Visitation will be today, November 23, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a service to follow at 12 p.m. in the chapel. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Carlie and Ollis Strickland; husband, William Reginald Cantrell; brothers, Johnny and Hershel Strickland; sisters, Billie Nell Upton, Wanda Sue Johnson; stepsons, Bill and Elvis Cantrell; and beloved dog, Squeaky.
She is survived by her daughters, Anita Miller (Don) and Lanetta Koonce; sister, Ann Johnson; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please give to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
You may sign the online registry at www.colbertmemorial.com.
Commented