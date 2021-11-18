RUSSELLVILLE
Betty Jo Vaughn Tirey, 82, passed away TUesday, November 16, 2021, at El Reposo Nursing/Rehab Florence.
Mrs. Tirey was a life long resident of Russellville and a member of Russellville First Baptist Church. She had a passion for helping others and a ministry of working at all church functions. Betty was a banker for 40 plus years, at First National Bank, where you could always count on hewr genuine smile.
The funeral service will be held on Friday, November 19, 2021, at noon, at Pinkard Funeral Home Chapel, Russellville. Officiating will be Bro. Richard Parker. Burial will be in Franklin Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday, from 11:00 a.m., until service time.
She is survived y her children, Tammy Gorum (Mike), and Kim Cole (Kelly); brother, Bobby Vaughn; sisters, Helen Benson and Linda Pramer (Calvin);grandchildren, Jonh Michael Gorum, Tirey Cole (Lindsay), Hannah Cole Clark (Brian), and Emily Gorum; great grandchildren, Landon and Lyla Cole, and a host of loving and dear nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
She was preceeded in death by her parents, Joe and Willie Vaughn; and her husband of 59 wonderful years, Floyd Tirey, Jr.
Pallbearers will be grandchildren.
A special thanks to Kim Dugan, Home Instead, the Pearl, and El Reposo for the love and care given to our dear mother.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making contributions to First Baptist Church or the Charity of your choice.
Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, is assisting the family.
