RUSSELLVILLE
Betty Jo Vaughn Tirey, 82, passed away Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at El Reposo Nursing/Rehab Florence.
Mrs. Tirey was a lifelong resident of Russellville and a member of Russellville First Baptist Church. She had a passion for helping others and a ministry of working at all church functions. Betty was a banker for 40-plus loyal years at First National Bank, where you could always count on her genuine smile.
The funeral service will be held today, November 19, 2021, at 12:00 noon, at Pinkard Funeral Home Chapel, Russellville. Officiating will be Brother Richard Parker. Burial will be in Franklin Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11:00 a.m. until service time.
She is survived by her children, Tammy Gorum (Mike) and Kim Cole (Kelly); brother, Bobby Vaughn; sisters, Helen Benson and Linda Parmer (Calvin); grandchildren, John Michael Gorum, Tirey Cole (Lindsay), Hannah Cole Clark (Brian) and Emily Gorum; great-grandchildren, Landon and Lyla Cole; and a host of loving and dear nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Willie Vaughn; and her husband of 59 wonderful years, Floyd Tirey, Jr.
Pallbearers will be grandchildren.
A special thanks to Kim Dugan, Home Instead, the Pearl and El Reposo for the love and care given to our dear mother.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making contributions to First Baptist Church or the charity of your choice.
Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, is assisting the family.
Commented