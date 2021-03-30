F 3.30.21 Betty Jo Vinson.jpg
Buy Now

TUSCUMBIA — Betty Jo Vinson, 76, our loving mother and grandmother departed the Earth and entered the gates of Heaven Friday, March 26, 2021. Her visitation will be today March 30th from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. Her funeral service will immediately follow at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Truman Sutton and Marley Wilbanks officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Zion Cemetery.

Mrs. Vinson was a member of Freedom Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Vinson; son, Clarence “Bubba” Vinson; parents, John and Virgie Waldrep; sisters, Brenda Irons, Martha Duncan, Irene Kerby, and Ruby Waldrep; brothers, Herbert Waldrep, Curtis Waldrep, Howard Ray Waldrep, and Jimmy Waldrep.

She is the proud mother of Margaret Randol (Doug), Betty Dover (Wade), Diane Milender (Chris), and Renea James (Steven); brother, David Waldrep; sister, Camilla Gipson; grandchildren, Dwight Savage, Jerra Burden (Drew), Kara James, Brantley Dover, Chandler Vinson (Erin), Kinsley Milender, Mallie Dover, and Kashlyn James; great-grandchildren, Wyatt Savage and Lake Burden.

Pallbearers will be Brantley Dover, Chandler Vinson, Dwight Savage, Dalton Davis, Matthew Norris, and Drew Burden.

Please leave condolences for the family at morrisonfuneralhomes.com

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.