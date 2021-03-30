TUSCUMBIA — Betty Jo Vinson, 76, our loving mother and grandmother departed the Earth and entered the gates of Heaven Friday, March 26, 2021. Her visitation will be today March 30th from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. Her funeral service will immediately follow at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Truman Sutton and Marley Wilbanks officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Zion Cemetery.
Mrs. Vinson was a member of Freedom Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Vinson; son, Clarence “Bubba” Vinson; parents, John and Virgie Waldrep; sisters, Brenda Irons, Martha Duncan, Irene Kerby, and Ruby Waldrep; brothers, Herbert Waldrep, Curtis Waldrep, Howard Ray Waldrep, and Jimmy Waldrep.
She is the proud mother of Margaret Randol (Doug), Betty Dover (Wade), Diane Milender (Chris), and Renea James (Steven); brother, David Waldrep; sister, Camilla Gipson; grandchildren, Dwight Savage, Jerra Burden (Drew), Kara James, Brantley Dover, Chandler Vinson (Erin), Kinsley Milender, Mallie Dover, and Kashlyn James; great-grandchildren, Wyatt Savage and Lake Burden.
Pallbearers will be Brantley Dover, Chandler Vinson, Dwight Savage, Dalton Davis, Matthew Norris, and Drew Burden.
