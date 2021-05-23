FLORENCE — Betty Jo Gregory Wyatt, age 89, of Florence, passed away May 21, 2021. A private graveside service will be held at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens with Williams Funeral Home directing.
Mrs. Wyatt was preceded in death by her father, Gus Gregory; mother, Jo Hayes Byrd; step-mother, Ruth Gregory; and great-grandson, Jaylon Williams.
She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Glen F. Wyatt; daughter, Jerri Ann Wyatt Alexander (Duane); son, Gregory Glen Wyatt (Tammy); grandchildren, Ben Alexander (Sarah Beth), Katie Alexander Ennis (Matt), Elizabeth Wyatt Williams (Nic), Alex Wyatt (Kelsey), Samantha Wyatt Thompson (DeShawn); ten great-grandchildren; half-sister, Wanda Gregory Mullins; and best friends, Christine Grigsby, Freda Olive and Susan Barber.
During her children’s school years, Betty worked tirelessly as room mother, PTA officer, field trip chaperone, and chauffeur. Betty then worked for many years as a substitute teacher and teachers’ aide in the Florence City School System. She touched the lives of many children during these years. She was a wonderful wife, mother and MawMaw Bets.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Florence Public Library.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Kindred Spirit Hospice for their loving care. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com
Commented