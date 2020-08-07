LORETTO, TENNESSEE — Betty Jo Yocom, 89, died August 5, 2020. Visitation will be Sunday from 12 to 1 p.m. at Loretto Memorial Chapel. She was a member of Saint Joseph United Methodist Church.

