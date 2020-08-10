TISHOMINGO, MISS. — Betty Joan Aldridge, 76, died August 8, 2020. Visitation is 3 p.m. until 4 p.m. service time Wednesday at Snowdown Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Tishomingo Methodist Church. An online guestbook can be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com.

