FLORENCE — Betty Johnson, aka Ms. Betty, danced her way into heaven on Tuesday May 18th, 2021 with Elvis music playing in her ear.
Her sister Dorothy Bailey was there for love and support, along with her amazing caretaker and friend Rose Ann Smallwood, as she slipped away peacefully.
Born January 26th, 19….to her, age did not matter. She lived her life on her own terms, dressed as she pleased, and shimmied her way across Lauderdale County to any music she could dance to.
Betty was the youngest daughter of William, aka “Toot” and Rutha Killen of Elgin. Her siblings, Marybelle Eldridge, Pauline Brackin, Clifford, and still living, and mowing her own yard at 91 years old, Dorothy Bailey. The light of her life was her son, Doug, who lives with his husband Ken Shepski in Los Angeles. She was so proud of Doug and his accomplishments in the world of entertainment. She loved to travel to Los Angeles, or Las Vegas to vacation and see shows with Doug & Ken.
Betty served her country on the Navy base in Great Lakes Illinois. She lived and worked in Huntsville for decades at Redstone Arsenal. Her later life was spent in Florence on Tuscaloosa street in a historic Sears Catalogue house given as a Mother’s Day Present from her son. A 4 Bedroom house, with only 1 saved for her bedroom. All the rest were her closets full of sparkly, fabulous things. Her clothes were her pride and joy and anyone who knew her knows that BLING was Betty’s middle name. And her #1 man was always the King Himself…ELVIS!
Betty learned her signature “shimmy” dance move from her days of belly dancing lessons. The dance floors of PJ’s, and later FLOBAMA were her second home where she could be seen dancing the night away. Her family of friends she grew to love there really made her feel special and loved.
Betty retired after 20 years from American Wholesale. She kept herself busy with time in the yard, shopping, and of course weekly trips to FLOBAMA.
Her health suddenly declined in 2019 and God sent the family Rose Ann Smallwood as her caregiver. Rose Ann and her Boo Betty created such an amazing bond that was beyond caregiver ...it was family.
Doug, Ken and the entire family want to give a huge shout out to Rose Ann and Jennifer! Her last years in your care were some of her very best. You made her feel like family. You kept her safe, happy, and secure. For all the family, friends, neighbors, and healthcare workers who shared in her life and care, we have so much love, respect, and gratitude for you!
For those who knew her please take a moment to give her some love and maybe a shimmy or two, and play your favorite Elvis tune in her honor!
We will be planning a celebration of her life sometime in June.
Commented