LORETTO, TENNESSEE — Betty Joyce Bradley, 83, died April 20, 2021. Visitation will be Saturday from 9 to 10 a.m. at Loretto Memorial Chapel. Celebration of Life will follow at 10 a.m. in the chapel. She was a member of Saint Joseph United Methodist Church.

