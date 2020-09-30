RUSSELLVILLE — Betty Joyce Harris, 74, died September 27, 2020. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 8 at Spry Memorial Chapel. Funeral will be Thursday at 11 a.m. at Eastside Baptist Church with burial in Bethlehem Cemetery. She was the wife of Hardy Harris.
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family.
Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day.
