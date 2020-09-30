RUSSELLVILLE — Betty Joyce Harris, 74, died September 27, 2020. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 8 at Spry Memorial Chapel. Funeral will be Thursday at 11 a.m. at Eastside Baptist Church with burial in Bethlehem Cemetery. She was the wife of Hardy Harris.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.