FLORENCE — Betty Joyce Lash Phillips, 67, died October 13, 2020. Visitation will be tonight from 5 to 8 at Loretto Memmorial Chapel. Funeral will be Friday at 2 p.m. at Loretto Memorial Chapel with burial in Center Hill Church of Christ Cemetery. She was retired from Rudy’s Farm.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.