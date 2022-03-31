FLORENCE — Betty Joyce Moomaw Waynick, 84, of Florence, passed away March 28, 2022. Mrs. Waynick was a Realtor and a member of the Shoals Area Association of Realtors. She was a member of Bethel Berry Church of Christ.
A graveside service will be April 1, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Greenview Memorial Park for family and friends.
Mrs. Waynick was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse and Reba Moomaw; husband, Lacy Waynick, Sr.; daughter, Kathryn Waynick; and sister, Barbara Borden.
She is survived by her son, Lacy Waynick, Jr. (RoAnna), Florence; stepdaughter, Sheila Rhodes (Carl), Orange Beach, AL; brother, J.D. Moomaw (Karen), Florence; very special granddaughter, Julianna Waynick, Jackson, TN.
Honorary pallbearers are nephews and special cousins.
Special thanks to Green Oaks Inn for going above and beyond in the care of our Mother. Also, a special thanks to all her co-workers in the Real Estate Industry.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Bethel Berry Church of Christ, P.O. Box 2086, Florence, AL 35630, in memory of Betty Waynick.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com
