LEIGHTON — Betty Joyce Sockwell, 77, of Leighton, AL passed away on Friday, July 28, 2023. Visitation will be Wednesday, August 2, 2023 from 12-2 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a service to follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel. Bro. Ted Vafeas, Bro. Charlie James, and Bro. Michael South will be officiating. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.

