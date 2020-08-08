CHEROKEE — Betty Joyce Stanfield, 77, died August 6, 2020. Graveside service is 2 p.m. Sunday in Mountain Springs Cemetery, Cherokee. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.

